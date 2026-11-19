Linda Bonvie

Just out! A jargon-filled, nearly unreadable, 118-page report from the Environmental Technical Working Group, an “advisory body to the state of New York,” titled “Offshore Wind Energy and Birds”!

This report, published in Oct. 2026, is presented as being the ultimate go-to, “a resource for stakeholders” who communicate with people who may ask, “Will offshore wind kill birds?”

I’ll cut to the answer: yes, it will (as noted on page 41). But that’s not really the theme this report is intended to convey.

To get the bigger picture, it helps to know who participated in creating a document meant to “aid in the benefit of accurate, science-based information” about birds and “offshore wind and wildlife issues from Maine to North Carolina.”

And who can communicate “accurate, science-based information” better than those whose job it is to create PR for the very corporate interests who stand to profit from the turning of those turbines?

An endangered piping plover foraging in June at the Jersey shore. Linda Bonvie

I read it so you don’t have to

It’s not easy to defend something that can shred endangered piping plovers attempting a long-distance migration with one fell swoop of a turbine blade. Yet this group, which acronyms itself as E-TWG, has cobbled together an attempt.

To do so, it collected a “membership” of the most offshore-wind-supportive players it could assemble, including so-called environmental groups that seem to have decided it’s better to take money from offshore wind companies than be concerned about them, such as the Audubon Society and the Nature Conservancy; numerous state governments; BOEM, a federal agency that signed off on the permitting that made these projects possible; as well as 11 offshore wind companies that include Ørsted, Atlantic Shores, and Equinor.

The E-TWG team also included a number of “support staff” organizations, such as the Consensus Building Institute (CBI) and Cadmus, enterprises that, despite reading and re-reading their “about us” pages, I still have no idea why they exist. Cadmus, for example, describes itself as helping clients “achieve their goals and drive impactful change” with its AI “intelligence layer, and CBI as a “nonprofit” that helps “leaders collaborate to solve complex problems.”

But then, selling offshore wind to a bird-loving, whale-appreciating, ocean-enjoying pubic does qualify as a complex problem all right!

But back to the report, which is divided into questions posed in shorter bullet points with longer answers provided. It quantifies a list of possible harms, such as birds colliding with turbines (page 41), pointing out that such fatal encounters are virtually unnoticeable over the ocean (page 30), (more about that in a minute), or being displaced by offshore wind leading to loss of habitat (page 38).

But not to worry, everything is okay!

“Thus, the overall benefits of offshore wind energy development are likely to outweigh its potential harm when development is regulated and conducted responsibly,” (page 32) the report concludes. Missing, however, is any explanation of how current regulations and reportedly responsible actions have done anything to help birds avoid either a swift chopping or a slow death.

Take a question starting on page 21, comparing bird deaths from offshore wind with other causes of avian mortality, including collision with buildings, cars, cell towers, electrocution by power lines, and land-based wind turbines, adding up to many hundreds of millions of bird deaths (there’s even a table listing them!).

So, how does the peril posed by offshore wind stack up against all those other causes — the stated purpose of this section? Turns out that they have no idea.

To quote from the report, “Little is known about potential bird mortality from U.S. offshore wind energy development,” given that most such bird casualties will disappear into the ocean. Then there’s the “uncertainty inherent in collision risk models.”

But again, don’t worry, because through collective hocus-pocus backed up by dozens of experts, they have determined that the risk is “relatively low.”

Of course there is no shortage of fabricated reports and manufactured drivel out there, but what makes this especially bad is that it’s expected to be a “scientific” guide to answer questions for the media and everyday citizens. And considering its big-name committees, support staff, and members, it may carry significant weight.

The good part is that it’s so poorly constructed and so tediously (AI?) written that most of its intended audience will likely use printed versions to line a bird cage.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only such disinformation this group has disseminated related to offshore wind.

Yep, it gets even worse.

A young North Atlantic right whale was found dead on Virginia’s undeveloped Eastern Shore in February 2026, a mere 25 days after a stop-work order was lifted for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. Only a small number of dead marine mammals strand on beaches or are observed in the water. The Nature Conservancy

Cryptic mortality

In 2025, the E-TWG issued another report in the same FAQ format. This one was created to give “talking points” regarding “Whales and offshore wind development.”

Same E-TWG players, but with a different goal. Instead of the later report on birds, which admitted that birds will be displaced and killed by wind turbines, this manual was developed to defend against any connection between whale deaths and offshore wind development.

“There is no documented evidence that offshore wind energy development activities kill whales,” the paper states (page 56). Or this introduction in a color flyer made to accompany the FAQs: “Despite a growing narrative to the contrary, there is no evidence that OSW has contributed to any of these mortalities.”

So what great findings did those supposed experts come up with to support such statements?

While listing the various ways offshore wind can harm whales (page 47), such as “underwater sound,” “vessel interactions,” and “changes to habitat and prey,” it asserts that our “stringent permitting” process can “mitigate” such disturbances.

And as far as the tallied numbers of dead marine mammals go, the group acknowledges that what we see is simply “a fraction of the actual number of strandings,” something referred to as “cryptic mortality.”

The FAQs even touch on dynamic risks that were covered in an important study (sponsored by E-TWG member BOEM) published by the National Academies in Oct. 2023.

E-TWG’s whale paper noted that:

Introducing offshore wind structures into the environment could change the abundance, distribution, and composition of marine mammal prey (e.g., via artificial reef effects), influence hydrodynamic processes, and potentially alter fishing patterns around the structures. These changes may alter where, and how, marine mammals use the habitat in and around offshore wind farms.

But no matter what disruptive and potentially deadly side effects offshore wind may present to marine mammals, there is no evidence, they report, that any have stranded dead or alive as a result.

An admission: I could not bring myself to read the full 147 pages of gibberish presented in this document. Should you have the patience to do so, pour yourself a strong cup of coffee and click here.

As you might guess, much of the text in these two documents was devoted to the many ways that climate change can harm and kill birds and whales.

But perhaps E-TWG should consult one of its members — none other than the federal agency known as the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, a.k.a. BOEM, which has said more than once: “U.S. offshore wind projects would by themselves probably have a limited impact on global emissions and climate change . . .”