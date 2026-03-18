Badditives

Badditives

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Bill Thompson's avatar
Bill Thompson
Mar 18

The research funding provided by Big Wind ensures that "we will never know"... Great piece, Linda.

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Kollibri terre Sonnenblume's avatar
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Mar 19

Thanks very much for this. It’s astonishing that we still embark on such large scale projects with so little knowledge about what their effects will be.

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