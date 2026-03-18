Several endangered blue whales were observed in southern New England waters on Feb. 27, two swimming in the areas occupied by Vineyard Wind and Revolution Wind. New England Aquarium

The end of February marked a first for New England Aquarium scientists when three endangered blue whales were spotted while the researchers were conducting aerial surveys to study marine populations in Southern New England waters.

Blue whales, the largest animals ever known to exist on Earth, can grow to 90 feet in length and weigh up to 200 tons. Despite their size and dominance in the ocean, however, the Western North Atlantic population, whose three members were observed by the researchers, is estimated to have dwindling numbers of only 400 to 600 remaining individuals.

“Seeing blue whales outside of their Canadian feeding grounds is rare in the Atlantic,” according to Katherine McKenna, Associate Scientist at the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center.

Yet, there they were, reported to be seen 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. And while the sightings were covered by media outlets both large and small, only one paper, the MV Times, noted that the whales were observed in a location now occupied by offshore wind turbines, with its reporter even asking questions about that!

Build now, solve knowledge gaps later

The aerial surveys conducted by the aquarium have been going on for more than a decade, typically twice a month, to better understand the diversity of marine species in the waters off Southern New England. Now flying at 1,500 feet to stay above the nearly 1,000-foot-tall turbines of Vineyard Wind, Revolution Wind, Sunrise Wind, and Southfork Wind, the scientists have documented fin, sperm, and pilot whales.

And now, blue whales.

As to the possible reason that the blue whales were seen in such an unusual locale, the consensus among experts is that the whales found the waters to be a “perfect” feeding ground.

As told to the MV Times by Orla O’Brien, a research scientist at the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center (who estimated that the blue whales were spotted between Vineyard Wind and Revolution Wind), “there is also consideration that the pilings or turbines could disrupt water flow and affect (for) good or bad, whales’ prey. ‘We don’t know,’ she said.”

O’Brien’s reluctance to comment further on that point could be because we really, really don’t know how a tight group of wind turbines pounded into the seafloor is already affecting the tiny krill the blue whales feed on. Scientists like to refer to this problem as a “knowledge gap,” one they are working really hard on figuring out, all while three offshore wind areas in that location are crossing the finish line to completion.

Take a study sponsored by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, put out by the National Academies in October 2023, that examines what alterations these artificial structures may make on the marine ecology of the area.

Now, the contributors to this report called, Potential Hydrodynamic Impacts of Offshore Wind Energy on Nantucket Shoals Regional Ecology: An Evaluation from Wind to Whales, are among the who’s who in science and marine biology from leading research facilities around the country, including Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Duke University, and Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

And what was found in this “consensus study report” makes clear the fact that we really don’t have any idea what the effects of 223 turbines* will be in these coastal waters.

For example, when turbine blades spin, extracting energy from the wind, it reduces the wind speed behind them (called the wind wake effect), while the turbine structures themselves make the water more turbulent. Those reactions cause dynamic changes “that could affect ocean currents, surface wind speeds, and other factors that influence hydrodynamics – the structure and movement of the water around the turbines,” the researchers said. Those disturbances can extend way beyond the immediate area of the turbines as well.

But back to the blue whales…

The study acknowledged that one of the side effects of these altered “waves, tides, and currents” may be a disturbance of zooplankton (krill, the main diet of blue whales, is a type of zooplankton that congregates in massive swarms near the ocean’s surface).

Changes to zooplankton, including where they are located, “could affect whale feeding or cause the whales to change foraging habitats,” the researchers stated. “When considering arrays of turbines…these effects become more complex,” they noted, and can have implications for both local and regional water circulation.

The most important “knowledge gaps,” according to the authors, include almost everything about “hydrodynamics around wind energy turbines.” In other words, we simply have no idea what the outcome of this vast experiment will be.

“Large turbines of the size planned for the Nantucket Shoals region have not been built yet in U.S. waters,” the researchers stated. It’s not even known what species of zooplankton congregate in the area, or where they come from.

In 2022 researchers from Germany modeled the wind wake effect on turbines in the North Sea and concluded that large-scale wind energy areas may change “the generation of nutrients at the base of the marine food chain.”

And another study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment just last month, again confirmed that “Offshore wind turbines change the air and ocean currents. The rotors extract wind energy and influence surface currents, while the turbine pillars underwater act as obstacles and slow down tidal currents. These wake structures, known as wake effects, interact with each other and determine the complex physical impacts of offshore wind farms.”

O’Brien also commented to the MV Times about another knowledge gap associated with offshore wind — the pounding of humongous structures called monopiles deep into the seabed to support the turbines.

“Pile-driving is something that could have the largest possibility of a displacement or disturbance in the moment,” O’Brien told the paper, referring to research underway to find out more. Blue whales, the story also noted, “are one of the loudest animals on the planet; their sounds, used to communicate and navigate, can be heard by other whales up to 1,000 miles away.”

*223 — The combined number of turbines from four projects forming a tight blockade in southern New England waters: Sunrise, Revolution, Vineyard, and South Fork Wind. See graphic below.

Screenshot, The New Bedford Light

Gordon Lightfoot’s epic song, Ode to Big Blue, refers to the “waters to the west,” where a population of northern blue whales migrates from Alaska down to Costa Rica.