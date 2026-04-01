Badditives

Badditives

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Jennifer Brown's avatar
Jennifer Brown
5d

Unabashed trashing of environmental protections, shameful. As the professor stated, this could be made to apply to any lawsuit seeking to protect endangered species anywhere.

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3 replies by Linda Bonvie and others
Bill Thompson's avatar
Bill Thompson
5d

Criminal and not at all surprising, given the players

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