The March 31, 2026, meeting of the Endangered Species Committee, a.k.a. the “God Squad.”

In an unprecedented decision, the six-member Endangered Species Committee, also referred to as the “God Squad” due to its life-and-death decision-making powers, voted unanimously to discard environmental rules and protections related to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas drilling.

Citing unnamed litigation over the Endangered Species Act (ESA), Secretary of War Hegseth stated that this “matter of urgent national security” came to his attention via the Department of the Interior.

Invoking an obscure, never-before-used section 7 (J) of the ESA allowed Hegseth to cite a “national security” exemption without meeting the standards or procedural requirements the Endangered Species Committee rules mandate.

Over the past half-century that the ESA has been in effect, meetings of the Endangered Species Committee have been few and far between, the last being 34 years ago in 1992. Tuesday’s meeting was not requested by any oil or gas companies.

And while the Gulf of Mexico is home to dozens of threatened and endangered species, the absence of any protections will hit the native Rice’s whale the hardest.

This species, which lives only in the Gulf, was nearly decimated after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, with only 51 individuals remaining today.

“Remove that threat without delay.”

Dan Farber, professor of law at UC Berkeley and co-director of the Center for Law, Energy & the Environment, has been closely following the ESA Committee since a surprising notice popped up in the Federal Register on March 13 calling for the meeting.

Farber believes that today’s action could be applied beyond the Gulf, making “the application of the Endangered Species Act depend on the whims of the Secretary of Defense.

“Today the exemption is claimed for one industry in one area,” Farber wrote in his blog LegalPlanet, “Tomorrow, it could be another industry nationwide, or a waiver for all activity in certain parts of the country.”

While considered an unlikely defender of the environment, President Richard Nixon signed the ESA into law in 1973, telling Congress at that time, “Nothing is more priceless and more worthy of preservation than the rich array of animal life with which our country has been blessed.”

Projections on the Department of the Interior building in Washington, D.C., on the evening before the committee meeting. Screenshot Time: Tasos Katopodis—Getty Images/Save Our Parks

Now, however, the “God Squad,” the nickname given to the six-member committee that includes Interior Secretary Douglas Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, and Acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Pierre Yared, has other ideas about the long-standing legislation.

For example, Zeldin, in voting to remove ESA protections in the Gulf, read from a prepared statement saying that environmental groups are “leveraging existing litigation and actively threatening new lawsuits to block planned development, forcing industry… to explore alternative ways to insulate their operations from litigation risk.”

One of the unspecified “litigation risk(s)” the EPA chief is most likely referring to is a 2025 federal lawsuit by the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity, currently pending in the U.S. District Court in Maryland, challenging NOAA Fisheries “biological opinion” for Gulf oil and gas activities as being “arbitrary and capricious,” and asking for additional measures to reduce harm to endangered species.

The Gulf of Mexico is home to a long list of threatened and endangered marine life, including the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, seven types of coral, the sperm whale, and, most notably, the Rice’s whale, which, due to its extremely low population numbers and limited range, is now on the verge of the tipping point of extinction.

NOAA Fisheries notes that oil spills, and even the chemicals used to contain them, are deadly to the whales, with the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe of 2010, where 134 million gallons of oil went into Gulf waters, being responsible for killing off nearly a quarter of the Rice’s whale population.

Zelden, whose agency supposedly is there to protect the environment, as its name implies, stated that he is worried that “this litigious environment threatens actions needed…” and, in his judgment, the threat posed by the Endangered Species Act should be removed “without delay.”

Brett Hartl, Government Affairs Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement released right after the committee meeting that the group will be amending its current lawsuit immediately to challenge this “unlawful exemption granted by the committee.”

Hartl called the decision “horrific,” “illegal,” and one that “we’ll overturn in court.”

The American Petroleum Institute welcomed the decision, previously saying that “lawsuits have created uncertainty and hindered progress.”

The Gulf supplies an estimated 15 percent of the nation’s crude oil (a certain percentage of which is exported).