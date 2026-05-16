Badditives

Badditives

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Dorothy Reynolds's avatar
Dorothy Reynolds
3d

And after a catastrophic accident, people will say why didn't someone do something about this? Well now is the time to take action. Speak up and educate others on the island. Thank you, Linda Bonvie for alerting us to this danger.

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1 reply by Linda Bonvie
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
3d

Thank you so much for this post.We are fighting BESS here in S VA and I can use some of this data in our fight.Good article,Keep up your good work!!

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3 replies by Linda Bonvie and others
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