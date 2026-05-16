The Beach Haven BESS, containing over 13,000 pounds of lithium-ion batteries, sits in the heart of the town between old homes and new construction. Linda Bonvie

During the past four years, without much notice or fanfare, the primary electric utility for South Jersey has been readying a parcel of land it owns in the heart of a small, tourist-supported beach community to house 13,163 pounds of lithium-ion batteries.

The construction of that battery-storage facility in the borough of Beach Haven, at the southern end of Long Beach Island, according to the company, will release energy during peak hours of usage, something it said was urgently needed to “meet load demand forecasted” for the summer of 2023. Despite that summer — and the next two — having come and gone without that need materializing, Atlantic City Electric (ACE) forged ahead with the plan, now winding up its final preparations to have the Beach Haven battery energy storage system, or BESS, fully operational.

Every so often, BESS facilities make headlines. Sometimes it’s when communities gather to object to their placement in densely populated or environmentally sensitive areas. And sometimes when the lithium-ion battery cells enter an uncontrollable, self-heating state, aptly named thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that can generate its own heat and oxygen reigniting even days after going out and producing toxic gases in the process.

That’s what happened to a San Diego area lithium-ion storage facility in 2024 when a thermal runaway reaction kept fire crews on the scene for 17 days, resulting in the evacuation of homes and businesses.

Or in East Hampton, N.Y., where a 2023 BESS fire required nearby employees and residents to shelter in place due to toxic smoke. That event, according to local attorney Simon Kinsella, created an ongoing health hazard caused by the town’s primary water supply having been “poisoned by run-off water” used by firefighters to the tune of 2.2 million gallons. “Consequently,” the attorney stated, “the fire-extinguishing water flowed into our sole-source aquifer carrying high concentrations of toxic contaminants harmful to human health.”

Or the BESS fire that occurred right before Christmas 2025 in Warwick, N.Y., during a driving rain and lightning storm. The public was later told that hydrogen cyanide was detected in air-quality samples taken during the event.

Or the mother of all BESS thermal runaway events, which occurred in Moss Landing, California, in 2025. The cleanup from this “historic inferno” continues to this day.

But back in April of 2022, when an ACE attorney and several experts came before the Beach Haven Land Use Board in a Zoom meeting, the talk was more about trees, fences, and benches, and the tidying up of a large chunk of ACE-owned property in the middle of the town that decades ago had housed a substation.

It’s what was said, or perhaps not said during that meeting, when the subject of potential hazards briefly emerged, that now has the town clashing with ACE’s parent company, Exelon, the “largest regulated electric utility in the United States.”

Atlantic City Electric, which owns the Beach Haven BESS, states that it is “finalizing internal preparations prior to making the system fully operational.” Linda Bonvie

‘Should the worst occur, we are not sure our town and the economy could ever recover’

In August of 2025, Beach Haven Mayor Colleen Lambert wrote to Lee Zeldin, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about what she called a case of “David vs Goliath.”

Encouraged by reading about a visit by Administrator Zeldin to the Hauppauge, N.Y., firehouse, where residents gathered to oppose a BESS in their town, Mayor Lambert told Zeldin of similar concerns in her community, asking for help.

“In April of 2022 Atlantic City Electric appeared before our Land Use Board to seek approval to put a battery storage system in the center of our town,” the mayor wrote.

“During the entire presentation, the ACE representatives were excited to present this ‘unique’ battery storage system and ‘first of its kind to be installed by ACE anywhere in their service area,’ yet the words ‘lithium ion’ were never mentioned: it was always referred to merely as ‘the battery,’” said Mayor Lambert in the letter.

And indeed, no mention of lithium-ion batteries occurred during that meeting, nor has the company bothered to include that piece of information in the material it provided Beach Haven to post on its municipal website, which includes an FAQ that mentions “the battery” and “a large battery.”

An interior view of the Beach Haven lithium-ion battery storage facility. Thermal runaway can be triggered by a wide variety of factors, including overcharging, rapid discharging, manufacturing defects, and thermal stress. Provided by Atlantic City Electric

“With this technology being so new,” Mayer Lambert wrote to Administrator Zeldin, “and no one having knowledge of the real possible hazards, ACE was given approval to install the BESS in the heart of our town and business district with residences surrounding it.”

The mayor told how they had subsequently asked ACE not to activate the facility, and in fact to remove it, saying the town’s requests have been repeatedly “turned down.”

Describing the location of the BESS, Mayor Lambert told Zeldin how Beach Haven is a mere half-mile wide, located at the south end of a barrier island with Little Egg Harbor Bay on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. And considering the frequent wind shifts on the island, she noted, evacuation routes could easily be compromised.

The red arrow points to the BESS on Second Street in Beach Haven, surrounded by restaurants, businesses, hotels, and homes. Google

Then there’s the population of Beach Haven, swelling from a mere 1,000 during the period from October to May to around 35,000 in the summer – not counting day-trippers from the mainland.

“Thermal runaway, chemical toxins in the air and ground, an environmental disaster…are all real possibilities…” the mayor wrote, noting that Beach Haven is “a tourist town,” and “should the worst occur, we are not sure our town, and the economy, could ever recover.”

Atlantic City Electric claims it is “not aware of any request from the Borough to remove the facility.” And when asked by this reporter about the town’s concerns over safety not having been raised during the 2022 land use meeting, the company replied with an email statement saying that it “has been transparent throughout the development of this project…” and that the Beach Haven BESS was “clearly presented and fully reviewed through the Borough’s established land use procedures, where the project and its purpose were disclosed.”

While the project and its purpose may have been discussed during that meeting, any information about the risks associated with lithium-ion battery storage was noticeably absent, as was the lack of participation from any residents (except for one local who inquired about a fence height).

When a board member did ask during the April 2022 meeting, “Is there any potential hazard from the battery packs?” Heather Roberts, ACE project manager, was happy to tell how the company met “industry best practices…” stating, “We do not feel that it is a hazard.”

Pressed on as to what a “potential hazard would be,” Roberts replied, “So the worst-case scenario for battery storage would be in the lines of a fire.”

Unfortunately, that’s not exactly true.

“It is not fire”

When Pepco Holdings, owner of Atlantic City Electric (both being subsidiaries of Exelon), attempted to build a three-megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS (for reference, the Beach Haven BESS is said to be two-MWh) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, the public had questions.

During a Community Advisory Group meeting in Oct. of 2021 -- just a few months before the Beach Haven land use board approval – Pepco had Bill Buirch, the company’s principal project manager for fire protection, someone who specializes, according to his LinkedIn page, in “Emergency response planning, training and implementation for electric utilities,” participate in the discussion.

Talking to the group over Zoom, Buirch made sure that everyone watching knew that thermal runaway “is not fire” (@46:50).

“Thermal runaway,” Buirch told the Maryland community group, “is a continuous exothermic reaction. The key difference is that a fire requires oxygen, so if I can take the oxygen away or heat, or the fuel away, the fire goes out. With thermal runaway, I can take the oxygen away, and the reaction continues, and that is not a fire. That is a whole separate situation,” said Buirch.

So, where was Pepco’s expert, Mr. Buirch, during the Beach Haven land use board meeting just six months later?

It turns out he was there, only he didn’t show his face or say a word. Introduced (@1:08.25) as being part of the ACE group available to answer questions by the company’s attorney, Joel Fleischman, Buirch oddly didn’t join in this time after Heather Roberts erroneously stated that the “worst case scenario” would be a fire, nor did he attempt to clarify the answer or give any basic chemistry lessons. In fact, the term “thermal runaway” never even entered into the conversation at the Beach Haven meeting.

And that Oxon Hill, Maryland Pepco BESS?

As it was described by a 2023 headline, “Resident concerns halt construction plans for Pepco lithium battery storage in Prince George’s County.”

Citing “health and safety concerns,” county officials had previously requested a hazardous risk mitigation study to better understand and “address these fires when these things explode.”

Or as corporate safety expert Buirch put it at the Maryland meeting, “We associate it with fire, but it is not fire.”

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The Beach Haven BESS property is large enough to accommodate a second battery storage container, something ACE alluded to in its 2022 land use board meeting with the town. Linda Bonvie

“An extreme danger”

Taking a walk around the Second Street area in Beach Haven, where the ACE BESS is located, and talking with residents and employees of local businesses, it soon becomes clear that even the closest neighbors of this BESS have no idea what it is or any risks associated with it.

And if not for the continued actions of a group of volunteer Beach Haven firefighters, much of the information reported here would not have even come to light.

Robert Jacobson, Jim Ciulla, and Matt Gideon want to make it very clear that they do not represent the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department in this matter, which, they say, has not taken a public position. (Beach Haven Fire Chief Ferdinand Mather III told me in an email that he does “not have any comments to provide at this time.”)

“We are voicing our opposition strictly as residents and taxpayers of Beach Haven and Long Beach Township due to the irresponsible siting (of the facility),” said Jacobson.

Jacobson, who is still an active fire department member, has conducted a one-man letter-writing campaign, reaching out to Pepco, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, state legislators, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, the county sheriff, the EPA, the NJDEP, and more.

In one such mailing dated Jan. 2026, Jacobson noted that “Our mission is to raise awareness that TREs (thermal runaway events) are not rare events: There have been five reported TREs last year, and a total of at least 16 events since the Beach Haven BESS was approved in April, 2022.

“The location of the Beach Haven BESS poses an extreme danger to public health, safety,” he continued, “and the environment. If a TRE were to occur at the Beach Haven BESS, it could endanger thousands of people. Clearly, the location of this facility is too risky, and it must be removed and relocated.”

If you consult any fire department’s indispensable Emergency Response Guidebook, a.k.a. The Orange Book, it’s clear that Jacobson is not being overly alarmist.

Jointly published by governmental transportation agencies in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, The Orange Book has a specific listing regarding lithium-ion battery fires.

Among other cautions, it states that the ‘Fire will produce irritating, corrosive and/or toxic gases; Burning batteries may produce toxic hydrogen fluoride gas; Fumes may cause dizziness or asphyxiation; The use of salt water for firefighting is not recommended since it may increase production of hydrogen and hydrogen fluoride gas.”

Firefighters are warned to wear “positive pressure self-contained breathing apparatus and to stay upwind.”

And if a trailer containing lithium-ion batteries is on fire, which would be a structure similar in size to the Beach Haven BESS, the guide says to “ISOLATE for 500 meters (1/3 mile) in all directions; also initiate evacuation, including emergency responders, for 500 meters (1/3 mile in all directions).”

Exactly how such an evacuation would work in a community of the size and geography of Beach Haven, with one way in and one way out, isn’t quite clear.

Given the surrounding multi-million-dollar residential structures, some still under construction, businesses such as the popular Chicken or the Egg that sits right across the street, as does the Diane Turton real estate office, and many other local and tourist destinations such as Bird & Betty’s, located at the end of Second Street on the bayside, the task of clearing a third of a mile in all directions doesn’t even seem logistically possible.

One might think that housing over 13,000 pounds of lithium-ion batteries, especially in such a populated area, would require numerous official permits and permissions. But that in itself is another curious aspect of the Beach Haven BESS, especially since the trailer-like structure has been stocked with such batteries at a 30-33 percent charge for several years now.

I contacted the EPA, the NJDEP, the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s office, the N.J. Board of Public Utilities, and even trade groups such as the American Clean Power Association, yet was unable to locate any specific permits or requirements for permits to operate or even requested investigations, such as a worst-case plume modeling analysis.

There’s no doubt that Atlantic City Electric is pleased with its $8.5 million ratepayer-supported project. Back in the 2022 meeting, it even left the door open to add a second battery-storage unit in that location at some point.

And at that meeting, after the project was unanimously approved, ACE attorney Fleischman stated that the BESS was indeed “for the benefit of the community,” and thanked the board for its “excellent questions.”

Little Egg Harbor Bay, just a block down the street from the Beach Haven BESS. Linda Bonvie