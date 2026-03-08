A young North Atlantic right whale was found dead on Virginia’s undeveloped Eastern shore in February, a mere 25 days after a stop-work order was lifted for the Coastal Virginia Offshore wind project. The Nature Conservancy

She was a three-year-old right whale not yet given a name, the daughter of Porcia, granddaughter of Mantis. Her journey ended on a remote barrier island off the eastern shore of Virginia.

We seem to care about critically endangered North Atlantic right whales so much that they are named, cataloged, photographed, and identified by the unique patches of “callosities” on their heads. And mom Porcia (#3293) was no exception.

From the time Porcia’s new calf was first spotted traveling with her off the Georgia calving grounds in December 2022, the pair was observed from Florida to Cape Cod Bay and into the deep waters of northern New England that connect the Atlantic Ocean with the Gulf of Maine.

A scientist at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center said that Porcia’s daughter was spotted last October with “no sign of injury or compromised health.” So far, no results on the necropsy done on the young female have been released, nor have any initial observations been made public.

But this doomed cetacean is far from the only marine mammal that’s turned up dead off the Virginia coast during the construction of what will be the largest planned offshore wind area in the U.S.

And sadly, she wasn’t even the first right whale to do so.

The As and Bs

If you research articles related to marine mammal strandings anywhere off the East Coast, you will be sure to notice that experts from academia to government bureaucracies immediately claim there is “no direct link” connecting whale deaths to any aspect of offshore-wind development.

Some media have even taken to referring to it as a “political narrative.”

Yet, upon request, NOAA Fisheries will issue what are called “incidental harassment authorizations,” or IHAs, that come in two levels, A and B, legalizing the harassment of marine mammals that are “unintentional, but not unexpected.”

Level A harassment is defined as “any act of pursuit, torment, or annoyance that has the potential to injure a marine mammal” in the wild. Level B is described as acts that can potentially “disturb a marine mammal by causing disruption of behavioral patterns, including, but not limited to, migration, breathing, nursing, breeding, feeding, or sheltering.”

Anyone who says that we have learned enough about marine mammals in general, or right whales in particular, to know when the invented concept of a level “B” harassment that disrupts “breathing, feeding or sheltering,” crosses over to the injurious level “A,” is greatly mistaken.

Even NOAA Fisheries – the same folks who issue all these A’s and B’s -- said in a 2020 news release about right whales, that it is “extremely important for people to be aware of the whales’ movement and migratory patterns,” referencing dangers from vessels, drones, and even paddleboards. “Any disturbance,” it said, “could affect behaviors critical to the health and survival of the species.”

Such disturbances, however, have been going on related to the construction of Coastal Virginia offshore wind since 2018, when NOAA Fisheries first granted Dominion Energy a one-year authorization to conduct high-resolution geophysical surveys that allowed for the “harassment” of 1,300 dolphins, as well as seals, porpoises, and 15 pilot whales.

And they were just getting started.

By 2021, Dominion Energy was permitted to “take” several thousand dolphins, along with additional seals and porpoises.

But the big event, the “vibratory” and “impact” pile driving for 176 monopile foundations, as well as such other activities as the installation of offshore substation foundations, the “impact” pile driving of “goal posts,” the high-resolution geophysical acoustic surveys, all the extra vessel traffic, the placement of “scour protection and trenching,” and the “laying and burial activities” to install export cables have all received an official permission slip in the form of a “letter of authorization” lasting from 2024 to 2029, to harass an astounding 79,458 marine mammals.

That number includes fin, humpback, minke, and sperm whales, tens of thousands of dolphins, and an unbelievable 17 North Atlantic right whales, which are down to a critical population count of approximately 350, with less than 70 females remaining.

The Virginia CBS affiliate out of Norfolk put together a timeline of 11 whale deaths off the Virginia and North Carolina coasts during 2024 that included two humpback whales that stranded on Virginia Beach, a minke whale, and a female right whale, a new mom, found floating 50 miles offshore with her dependent calf nowhere in sight. (Add to that count a 20-year-old male NARW that washed up on the same beach in 2023).

As for 2026, Porcia’s daughter, who was observed deceased in February, a mere 25 days after a stop-work order was lifted for the Virginia wind project on Jan.16, wasn’t the only NARW fatality. The year started with a young male named Division stranding off the coast of North Carolina at the end of January.

While these numbers may seem like a lot, keep in mind that over 90 percent of whale deaths go unnoticed and unrecorded.

Division, a North Atlantic right whale observed in March of 2023 in Cape Cod Bay. In 2026, he was found dead off the coast of North Carolina. North Atlantic right whale catalog.

Statistical wizardry

The planning and construction of Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind has resulted in the production of mountains of documents covering all phases of the project. Chief among those pages are many from NOAA Fisheries, which engages in a lot of statistical wizardry in issuing authorizations and deciding what crosses the line from a “sorry about that” Category B harm to an “uh-oh” Category A harm.

For example, a 604-page biological opinion issued by NOAA Fisheries for Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts stated that for whales who experience temporary hearing loss (an expected result), “hearing sensitivity will return to normal within one week of exposure…” As far as permanent hearing loss goes (which NOAA also expects), those whales will not die but continue on with their lives in a deafened state. If those assurances are based on anything more than a wild guess, NOAA did not say.

As plainly stated in Coastal Virginia’s “Letter of Authorization” issued by NOAA, the “acoustic disturbance of marine mammals” is permitted.

Robert Rand, an acoustics expert based in Brunswick, Maine, gave me his opinion of all this in an interview two years ago, saying, “They do not know what the noise exposure really is. They are making guesses.”

On Nov. 2, 2023, Rand recorded and measured pile-driving noise from the Vineyard Wind project off of Nantucket. What he discovered was that despite all the graphs, charts, and experts involved, Vineyard Wind had grossly underestimated both “impulsive and continuous noise levels by current regulatory standards.” (To hear for yourself what this sounds like, listen to Rand’s recordings here).

Pile driving, Rand told me, is all low-frequency noise. “It’s a big booming sound,” he said, in which all the energy occurs in the range that baleen whales (such as right whales) communicate. This interference could certainly keep a mother’s call from reaching her calf.

Where right whales are concerned, Rand says, “they don’t have any more margin for absorbing additional noise burden, and NOAA doesn’t argue with that basic premise, they just don’t address the problem.”

The humongous wind turbine installation vessel Charybdis arrived last September to complete the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. It was named after a sea monster of Greek mythology that creates gigantic, ship-swallowing whirlpools. Dominion Energy

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Ain’t no way to get there from here

The North Atlantic right whale follows a well-documented migration path, from the southern calving grounds in the winter up to the northern feeding grounds in the warmer months. The Blue Ocean Society describes it as a “journey over 1000 miles,” which females travel, both pregnant and with their calves.

This migration route is so important that over 30 years ago, NOAA Fisheries created two critical habitat areas, one encompassing areas in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank called Unit 1, the “foraging area,” and another called Unit 2 that extends from Cape Fear, N.C. to Cape Canaveral, Florida, known as the “calving area.”

According to the New Jersey-based group, Save LBI, the missing link is an additional critical habitat designation that would allow these whales to migrate from the calving area to foraging zones (and back again) without having to navigate a minefield of offshore wind turbines. To make matters even more critical, the NARW typically travels close to the coastline, with nursing mothers especially preferring shallower waters.

To that end, in March of 2025, Save LBI filed a petition with BOEM and other relevant agencies asking that a safe migration corridor be established for the NARW that would “prohibit offshore wind development within the proposed protected zone…”

A response to the Save LBI petition by NOAA is required by law within 90 days; at this point, it has been over 10 months, leading the group to begin legal proceedings.

“Restricting the development of offshore wind projects in the migration path of the North Atlantic right whale is crucial to preventing its extinction,” Save LBI President Bob Stern, said in a statement.

“Our petition defines the whale’s primary historic migration corridor and presents calculations showing how operational noise from the numerous proposed offshore wind turbine complexes will at a minimum seriously impair and potentially block its annual migration,” Stern said.

(See map below, created with layers provided by Northeast Ocean Data, showing the five major offshore wind projects currently near completion related to the north and south critical habitat areas. At this time, there are still 32 other active leases for East Coast offshore wind projects that, although not fully permitted or under construction, stand the chance of being brought back to life in a more favorable political climate.)

The green areas represent the two critical habitat areas, Unit 2, the southern calving area, and Unit 1, which encompasses the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank. The blue areas indicate the five offshore wind projects nearing completion. The NARW typically migrates close to the coastline, with nursing mothers especially preferring shallower waters. Northeast Ocean Data

The disruption, of course, doesn’t stop once the turbines go online.

“Elevated underwater noise levels from the operation of large offshore wind turbine projects in that corridor will extend for miles across their path, creating a noise barrier to a successful migration,” the group said. (For more information about the Save LBI petition and a way you can be part of it, go here.)

The fact that there are right whales within the 112,800-acre lease area of Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind is not up for debate. They have heard them, seen them, and reported them to NOAA.

In August of 2024, an acoustic buoy in a construction zone revealed a number of right whale “upcalls” (a specific call to let others know it’s nearby) six miles from the planned monopile poundings the next day.

That December, two right whales were observed a football field away from a Dominion Energy vessel doing security sweeps within the lease area.

And when the mammoth project is completed, and its 176 nearly 900-foot-tall turbines begin to rotate, sending out continuous underwater noise, North Atlantic right whales will still be in those waters, attempting to continue an odyssey that has been witnessed for centuries.

Until a day comes when there will be none left to make the journey.