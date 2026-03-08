Badditives

Badditives

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Alfie's avatar
Alfie
Mar 8

This is outrageous. I have some friends who believe that all offshore wind areas in the US have been stopped. I will send story to everyone. Thank you.

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Jennifer Brown's avatar
Jennifer Brown
Mar 8

Thank you for updating the catastrophe that is offshore wind. They're hoping we will get bored with it and not realize what's going on. How crazy is it to name the construction vessel after a sea monster!

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