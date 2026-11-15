The jack-up vessel Wind Scylla installing nacelles and blades for the Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island. Bill Thompson

While Ørsted made a big announcement in May 2024 that it had gotten the first “steel in the water” for its 65-turbine Revolution Wind farm off the New England coast, the news that the project is now fully operational merited only a casual mention during Ørsted’s official investor call this month.

Perhaps that was because the Department of the Interior recently filed a motion for a remand of Ørsted’s Construction and Operation Plan (COP) for Revolution Wind. Or maybe it’s due to the major litigation that is still pending from the Rhode Island-based environmental group Green Oceans.

Could it be that Ørsted doesn’t want to draw attention to the fact that its offshore wind area is situated smack inside what has been designated as a “Habitat of Particular Concern”?

Maybe all that construction and the resulting turbines and trenched high-voltage cables have already damaged a unique marine ecosystem known as “Coxes Ledge”?

Whatever the reason, Ørsted can’t escape the fact that it has significantly contributed to the combined massive environmental harm caused by what amounts to a virtual barricade formed by three offshore wind areas south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The DOI vs. the DOI

In a noteworthy turn of events, the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has recently filed a motion as part of ongoing 2024 litigation by Green Oceans — in which the DOI is one of the defendants — asking the court to remand Revolution Wind’s COP, which it approved in 2023, so the agency can “reevaluate its compliance with the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.” (More on that in a minute).

Revolution Wind would not have been able to develop its lease area without the DOI approving that document (or more specifically, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, a.k.a. BOEM, which operates under the DOI). That approved COP was a requirement Revolution Wind needed to begin construction.

Ironically, Green Oceans first raised issues concerning the project’s lack of compliance with the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act in its 2024 complaint, well before Revolution Wind construction even started. That portion of its lawsuit, however, was dismissed last year on procedural grounds.

As far as Green Ocean’s other arguments included in its 2024 case against the DOI and Revolution Wind that concern whales and offshore wind’s collective impact on the marine environment, the DOI claims they “lack merit,” and are “misguided” and “blatantly inaccurate.”

When Congress enacted the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) in 1953 to regulate oil and gas production beginning three miles off of a state’s coastal waters, it hadn’t a clue about the prospect of offshore wind eventually becoming known as a source of “alternative energy.” Specific rules governing that weren’t introduced until 2002 and were finally passed in 2005.

In formulating those “new” regulations, the Department of the Interior, along with the agencies under it, such as the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, is legally obligated to meet requirements covering a dozen specific concerns, including “safety,” “protection of the environment,” “conservation of the natural resources of the OCS (outer continental shelf),” and the “consideration of other uses of the sea and seabed."

Green Ocean’s recent finding of the vessel Mistress, which went down in 2019 adjacent to Block Island wind farm turbine #1, underscores the need to investigate whether offshore infrastructure affected emergency access, search patterns, and rescue operations in that tragedy, the group stated in an October press release. The sinking of the Mistress resulted in the loss of two lives.

Should the court rule in favor of the DOI and, in fact, remand Revolution Wind’s all-important COP, it doesn’t necessarily mean the turbines will stop spinning. Why the DOI waited until the project was completed before taking this action, it isn’t saying.

A juvenile humpback whale washes ashore at Richmond Pond Beach in Westport, Mass. on New Year’s Day 2025. Photo: Bill Thompson

Pounding away

In the fall of 2024, while building Revolution Wind, Ørsted encountered a big problem during the driving of pile Z01, which supports its offshore substation.

The Danish company described the situation as “challenging piling conditions,” saying that the “pile deviated from its vertical position.” Ørsted asked BOEM for a variance from two mandates in its already-approved construction plans. One would allow its hydraulic hammer to be used at “full hammer energy,” and the other to reduce the so-called “soft start” of the hammering process. (This approach is intended to give a warning to marine mammals to leave the area before the intense, deafening underwater pounding begins).

BOEM agreed, and over the course of three days in October of 2024, workers managed to get pile Z01 into the seabed, although it went in “three degrees off vertical,” according to an internal Ørsted email. How that deviation might affect the stability of its offshore substation was something the company did not go into. Instead, it simply thanked BOEM and others for their “quick actions,” which allowed the team to “successfully complete the installation of Z01.”

From the time Revolution Wind started pounding monopiles in May of 2024, to its final tilted pile Z01 six months later, it filled the ocean with the massive reverberations of 218,552 booming hydraulic-impact hammer strikes. Errant pile Z01 alone resulted in nearly 9,000 hammer strikes over three days.

Acoustic expert Robert Rand, who has measured and recorded pile-driving noise on location, describes it as all low-frequency noise. “It’s a big booming sound,” he said, in which all the energy is occurring in the range baleen whales (such as the critically endangered right whale and the humpback whale) communicate. This interference could certainly keep a mother’s call from reaching her calf, he added.

(To hear how this sounds, go to the bottom of this 2024 post for several audio files provided by Rand.)

Two months after that three-day marathon to get pile Z01 into the seabed, a dozen whales and an undetermined number of dolphins turned up dead from New England to New Jersey, including two humpbacks and a minke (another baleen whale) that washed up dead on Cape Cod Bay beaches, with another minke spotted floating off of Block Island, Rhode Island.

Back in 2017, the folks at NOAA Fisheries (part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) declared such mysterious whale deaths to be an “unusual mortality event,” a phenomenon the agency says started in 2016, a time which happens to coincide with the kick-off years for offshore wind surveying the Atlantic coast using multi-beam echosounders, sparkers, boomers, and CHIRPs.

When Revolution Wind began its survey work on the lease area in 2017, it was allowed to “take”* an astonishing 14,000-plus marine mammals for the survey work alone. That included official permission to “incidentally harass” 53 humpbacks, 73 fin whales, 15 minke whales, and a stunning 105 North Atlantic right whales representing almost a third of that species’ remaining population. The public knew so little about what was going on at the time that during the comment period for that notice in the Federal Register, only one “private citizen” responded.

Where right whales are concerned, Rand says, “they don’t have any more margin for absorbing additional noise burden, and NOAA doesn’t argue with that basic premise, but just doesn’t address the problem.

“If they did,” he added, “and were truly committed to upholding the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, they wouldn’t have issued any of these permits.”

*Takes are defined as activities that “harass, hunt, capture, or kill, or attempt to harass, hunt, capture, or kill any marine mammal”.