Badditives

Badditives

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Alfie's avatar
Alfie
7d

Boo to the Audubon Society. What hypocrites!

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Jennifer Brown's avatar
Jennifer Brown
7d

I find the thought of those tiny birds (and others) being shredded chilling. And all because of the lie that these horrific turbines are somehow good for the environment.

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