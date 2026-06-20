Mama Hoo Hoo’s mate foraging at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park in early June. Linda Bonvie

At the beginning of June, a momentous event occurred at New Jersey’s Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, located at the northernmost end of Long Beach Island.

The happening, described as being both “incredible” and a “worst case scenario,” involved a small shorebird, a banded piping plover officially named Mama Hoo Hoo, who appeared out of nowhere to lay an egg in an especially inadvisable location.

Now, if you’re a nesting shorebird, Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, with its large protected area around the “pond” called “plover park,” is a relatively safe place to lay your eggs. But Mama Hoo Hoo wasn’t too particular. She plunked her one, then two more eggs in an absolutely terrible locale on the beach, where kids run, weddings take place, and fishermen stomp down to the jetty

Being that Mama Hoo Hoo and her mate are considered a threatened species protected under the federal Endangered Species Act (and that some amazing local bird experts will do anything they can to protect them), this became an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Soon, the area was roped off. Signs and cameras appeared, and even an “exclosure” was placed around the nest (the nest being simply a small circular scraping in the sand) to try and keep away both human and animal predators.

Linda Bonvie

If all goes well and her eggs hatch and the chicks fledge, there will be high-fives all around.

But for the Hoo Hoo clan, the inherent danger in their long-distance migration is now compounded by 176 spinning structures that emerge 837 feet tall above the ocean’s surface, known as Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind.

A fatal fashion trend

Showing off the deadly bounty of the “fancy feather trade” in the 1911 New York City Easter parade. Library of Congress

Mama Hoo Hoo’s eggs marked a record-breaking 13 piping plover nests at the state park, which is a boon considering last year’s park count was only five, not adding much to New Jersey’s low ranking of only 76 breeding pairs in 2025 (the highest-ranking states being Massachusetts and Connecticut).

Once a commonly seen shorebird along the Atlantic Coast, the piping plover had its numbers seriously reduced right up until the early 1900s by high society’s adoration of fancy feathered hats, a fashion trend that nearly drove several species of birds to extinction. Rebounding during the 1940s, the population plummeted again, this time due to the rapid transformation of coastal areas from natural environments to altered ecosystems.

On the endangered species list since 1985, the entire Atlantic Coast piping plover population, which ranges from Eastern Canada down to New England, New York, and New Jersey (with even a small nesting population in North Carolina), is said to be around 2,000 breeding pairs.

Mama Hoo Hoo’’s first egg in her nest. Linda Bonvie

And during late summer, under the cover of night, they will take off on a long journey south, some even going as far as the Caribbean.

What they may encounter during that perilous journey is something that might end up being even more deadly than the murderous millinery fashions of years gone by.

Fare you well

A protection zone was quickly constructed after the discovery of the single egg. Linda Bonvie

Ironically, one of offshore wind’s primary promoters happens to be the Audubon Society.

Yes, birds will collide and be killed by wind turbines, the group admits, but they are also at risk from “invasive species, fishing activity fatalities, and climate change,” the organization states in a 2025 jargon-filled report.

And birds that fly dangerously close to the “rotor swept zone” (the area occupied by the spinning blades), can make “last-minute movements” to avoid collisions, the Audubon paper states!

But even the offshore wind-loving Audubon folks do admit that nighttime migrations, poor weather, and the lure of turbine lighting pose deadly risks to birds.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management goes so far as to ridiculously state in an Environmental Impact Statement that the “flashing red tower lights” (required by the FAA) will somehow help alert piping plovers to the spinning obstacles directly in their migratory path.

More realistically, as researchers, led by Pamela H. Loring of the University of Massachusetts, stated in a 2020 study: the “risk of collision (to piping plovers) is potentially higher at night due to reduced visibility of turbines (Exo et al. 2003) and attraction or disorientation effects from artificial lighting on turbine towers.”

The Loring study, Supportive wind conditions influence offshore movements of Atlantic Coast Piping Plovers during fall migration, was a massive undertaking in which researchers tagged 150 adult piping plovers nesting in Southern New England with miniature, digitally coded transmitters over a two-year period that connected with a 30-station “automated telemetry network” from Cape Cod to Back Bay, Virginia.

The goal was to provide information on fall migration timing, weather conditions, routes, and altitudes of the birds to estimate collision risk with offshore turbines.

Some of the findings included:

The piping plovers Loring followed migrated across the Atlantic outer continental shelf, rather than along the coastline.

They began migration near sunset with good flying conditions, such as advantageous winds and the “passage of fronts.”

The “migratory flight altitudes of Piping Plovers crossing the mid-Atlantic Bight were mostly within or above the RSZ (rotor swept zone) of offshore wind turbines.”

“Migratory birds may also descend to lower altitudes during periods of limited visibility, low cloud ceiling, and/or inclement weather, increasing their risk of collision with offshore wind turbines.” (Hüppop et al. 2006, Senner et al. 2018).

A small bird on a big beach. Linda Bonvie

But despite all the work associated with the Loring study, the authors state that we still know relatively nothing about spring migration (with more chances for “inclement weather” and “less stable atmospheric conditions.”) And that to really fully understand collision risk, we’re going to need better tracking technology.

What we know for sure is that despite the current administration’s efforts to suspend offshore projects, there are still five large ones, including the massive Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind area, which will soon have 176 spinning turbines 27 miles off Virginia Beach.

Those off New England, which are smack within the piping plover Massachusetts migration zone, include Revolution Wind (65 turbines), Sunrise Wind (84 turbines), and the 62 Vineyard Wind turbines situated 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

And there’s more!

Off the New York/New Jersey coast is the 54-turbine Empire Wind project, each turbine standing 951 feet tall.

A model of migratory routes of the tagged piping plovers from the Loring study. Not all the offshore wind projects shown are currently under construction, however, five are, which include three in New England, one pointing towards New Jersey, and the largest of all off the coast of Virginia.

Now imagine how formidable that will look if you’re a tiny bird trying to get back to your winter home — and leave it again when nature calls in the spring. And how difficult and potentially deadly it may be to navigate while flying above the sea on a dark and stormy night.