Badditives

Badditives

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
1d

Thank you so very much,Linda, for sharing this article.This is truly environmental destruction.I will send a letter to the EPA and President Trump.I will also share this with my group. This is horrific and has to be stopped.

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Alfie
1d

Excellent article. I will become a paid subscriber to support your work. How did all of this slip by us. It should have been stopped many years ago.

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