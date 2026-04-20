U.S. Fish and Wildlife

When the House of Representatives passed the Standardized Permitting and Expediting Economic Development (SPEED) Act this past December, it put the U.S. a giant step closer to removing protections that are considered the “bedrock of national environmental policy” for over half a century.

Presented under the guise of helpful reform, this deregulatory framework seeks to strip from the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) any semblance of environmental protection, while limiting citizens’ rights to take violators to court.

Bob Stern, president of New Jersey’s coastal protection organization, Save LBI, refers to the SPEED Act as going “way too far. In many cases, it isn't the NEPA vehicle that needs fixing, but rather the ‘nut’ behind the wheel.”

Currently, industry is spending big bucks lobbying for passage of the SPEED Act in the Senate on the pretext of “permitting reform.” It has even picked up support from as seemingly unlikely a booster as Google, which would very much appreciate faster permitting, fewer delays, and less litigation over its sprawling energy-sucking data centers now popping up all across the country.

Red tape or red flags?

NEPA was signed into law by President Richard Nixon back in 1970, and considered the cornerstone of environmental policy in the U.S. Before NEPA, there was no single law mandating agencies to consider the environmental impacts of major projects, with little chance for the public to engage or even know what was in the works.

As the main author of NEPA, Senator Henry M. (Scoop) Jackson said at the time, it would “make the government think before it acts.”

Certainly, we’ve learned in the ensuing 56 years – especially in the context of the offshore wind disaster -- that NEPA doesn’t guarantee the government is indeed “thinking” at all. But retaining the ability to take federal agencies to task for gross environmental errors is essential.

One of the key provisions of NEPA, for example, is the requirement for an Environmental Impact Statement for all major federal projects. But the SPEED Act would restrict the reviewing process to effects that share a proximity to the project, removing examination of outcomes that are “separate in time or place from the proposed agency action.”

“The bill limits the scope of environmental reviews to the ‘immediate’ and ‘proximate’ effects of a project, dismissing impacts that are caused by the project but separated geographically and timewise,” explained attorney Thomas Stavola Jr., in a statement issued by Save LBI.

“It also would eliminate the current requirement for an assessment of cumulative impacts,” Stavola added, resulting in simply making “a consultant’s life easier.”

The Act would further create a limitation on the ability of citizens to have their constitutionally protected “day in court,” slashing the statute of limitations for lawsuits against agency decisions from six years down to 150 days. It would also prevent judges from pausing projects that violate the law, and restrict the admission of scientific evidence uncovered after the issuance of project permits.

Stern, who was formerly the manager of NEPA Affairs for the U.S. Department of Energy, says that only a handful of agencies have problems with NEPA.

Regarding the ongoing litigation against offshore wind, he calls it a prime example of “poor Agency implementation and a failure to fully disclose environmental impacts.”

The “Department of the Interior currently awards lease areas — the most important environmental decision — with virtually no environmental impact information, locking developers into flawed locations and inevitably leading to downstream litigation when environmental problems are brought to light years later in environmental impact statements (EIS), other statutory reviews, and comments by informed stakeholders.”

And yes, the SPEED Act could potentially affect actions to stop or pause offshore wind projects.

An attempt to prevent that was a late amendment that passed in the House bill version, authored by Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), and Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), which would exclude offshore wind projects from the SPEED Act’s restrictions and litigation limits.

Whether or not those provisions will stay in the bill is a guess at best. At the time, an energy lobbyist was quoted as saying that the amendment was added so that the Act would move forward, but with “zero chance” the offshore wind provisions would survive.

Supporters of the bill, which include some strange bedfellows, such as the American Chemistry Council, International Council of Shopping Centers, American Association of Senior Citizens, Microsoft, Meta, and numerous petrochemical industries, gloss over its gutting of national environmental policy by using an extremely popular term on Capitol Hill — “reform.”

But as noted in a Congressional Research Service report from 2021, “Reforms can upend the status quo by affecting the institutional distribution of power: who has it, who wants it, and who benefits or loses from the proposed revisions.”

In the case of the SPEED Act, there’s no doubt about who the winners and losers will be.

Or as Stern says, “This is not good law. It would eviscerate an Act that has been a bedrock of national environmental policy for over fifty years and stands in direct conflict with other laws and the Constitution itself.”