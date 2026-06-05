Badditives

Badditives

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Jeffrey Kocher MD's avatar
Jeffrey Kocher MD
1d

God forbid common sense should ever trespass into the realm of government regulatory powers. See „Clear and Present Thinking“ on Substack

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Alfie's avatar
Alfie
1d

Thanks for continuing to write about this situation. It's simply unbelievable that the electric company would put this lovely location at such risk. I will sign the petition, hope it helps.

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