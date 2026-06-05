UPDATE: At the end of May, “Concerned Citizens” started a petition requesting the removal of the lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) in Beach Haven, N.J. You can find and sign the petition by going here.

For a more complete look at what’s going on with this BESS, owned by Atlantic City Electric (ACE) in the small barrier-island town of Beach Haven, see my original feature article here. After its publication, I was contacted by ACE. A company spokesperson said they were disappointed that I didn’t use any of the “safety” information they had sent me in a previous email. I offered ACE the opportunity to give me a statement, which I would publish. They have yet to do so.

According to an article in The SandPaper, the BESS will be discussed at a public meeting of the Beach Haven Taxpayers Association on Saturday, June 6th.

The story below went out on the USA Today Network at the end of May.

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It shouldn’t get scarier than ‘Jaws’ at the Shore. It might | Opinion

By Linda Bonvie

Three years ago, during a heavy rain and lightning storm, a Warwick, New York, battery energy storage system — or BESS — suffered a thermal runaway event. It burned for days, resulting in the evacuation and weeklong closure of the town’s schools.

But for Warwick, “The Queen Village” in Orange County just north of the New Jersey line, that wasn’t the end of the BESS-related risk. It took two more such fires, the last in 2025, to result in a prohibition of any new battery-energy storage facilities within its boundaries.

Thermal runaway occurs when lithium-ion battery cells enter an uncontrollable, self-heating state, a chemical reaction that can generate its own heat and oxygen, reigniting even days after going out and producing a chemical cocktail that can produce hydrogen fluoride, carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide in the process.

Does Beach Haven, NJ need a battery energy storage system?

Now comes news that in Beach Haven, a Jersey Shore resort community at the southern end of Long Beach Island, which is coincidentally known as the “Queen City,” another BESS is about to start operations.

Only in this case, no worse location to store and continuously charge more than 13,000 pounds of lithium-ion batteries could probably have been chosen — that is, the center of a barrier island community with only one way in and one way out.

Beach Haven Mayor Colleen Lambert also believes that to be the case, sending a letter last year to Lee Zeldin, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief, asking for intervention in having it removed.

Lambert and others in Beach Haven, including several volunteer firefighters, believe that the utility serving the island, Atlantic City Electric, made a crucial omission in not informing the town that the facility would contain lithium-ion batteries during a pivotal 2022 Land Use Board meeting.

“The words ‘lithium ion’ were never mentioned: it was always referred to merely as ‘the battery,’” Lambert said in the letter. And to this day, ACE has not mentioned that little fact in its consumer-oriented FAQs and information sheets.

“Thermal runaway, chemical toxins in the air and ground, an environmental disaster … are all real possibilities,” the mayor wrote, noting that Beach Haven is “a tourist town,” and “should the worst occur, we are not sure our town, and the economy, could ever recover.”

Unfortunately, the EPA’s position is that it “does not have a direct regulatory role” for such facilities in New Jersey. Nor does the agency even keep a list of BESS structures around the country.

As far as any other permits, with the exception of two issued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection related to the construction of the facility in 2022, none appear to exist.

And while the Beach Haven BESS structure is raised, it was built before the Resilient Environments and Landscapes — or REAL — requirements went into effect, requiring new residential and commercial structures, as well as newly redeveloped ones, to be 4 feet higher than FEMA’s Base Flood Elevation. That means even the REAL rules were not applied to the project.

Should a worst-case scenario happen at the Beach Haven BESS, what would first responders do? A thermal runaway fire (which experts say doesn’t behave or respond as typical fires do and shouldn’t even be considered a “fire”) has to burn itself out, however long that might take.

According to the firefighters’ Emergency Response Guidebook, an evacuation zone of “1/3 mile in all directions” is called for.

Exactly how such an evacuation would work in a community of the size and geography of Beach Haven — with the facility surrounded by homes, restaurants and businesses — isn’t quite clear. The guidebook also warns of toxic gases and that “the use of salt water for firefighting is not recommended since it may increase production of hydrogen and hydrogen fluoride gas.”

Do we need a thermal runaway event in Beach Haven? No.

Since the 2022 Beach Haven Land Use Board meeting approval, there have been 16 thermal runaway events at such facilities in the United States., including the catastrophic 2025 one in Moss Landing, California, which is still being cleaned up to this day, making them anything but rare occurrences.

With the summer influx of tourists and day-trippers from the mainland making their annual pilgrimage to Long Beach Island, growing the population by the tens of thousands, it should be apparent that Atlantic City Electric has embarked on a potentially disastrous course of action in opting to store more than 13,000 pounds of lithium-ion batteries in the heart of Beach Haven, creating a peril to residents and visitors perhaps even more frightening than the downplayed danger depicted in “Jaws.”

Or as Lambert asserted in her letter to EPA head Zeldin, “Putting a facility like this in the middle of a small, narrow town was extremely misguided and ill-advised and should never have happened.”