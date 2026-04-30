Vineyard Wind turbine AW 38, which lost one of its massive blades in July of 2024. Seven months later, the same turbine was also struck by lightning. Photo MV Times, John Zarba ion...

How is it that a $4.5 billion project, fully sanctioned to be built by U.S. government agencies, funded in part by 27 banks for over $2 billion, and spearheaded by two large foreign corporations, is totally dependent on the “service and maintenance” of just one company?

According to Klaus Moller, VP of Vineyard Wind’s overseas parent, Copenhagen Offshore Partners, without the continued work of GE Renewables (GER), which produced and installed – and subsequently removed -- 72 defective turbine blades at Vineyard Wind (including one that disintegrated into the water in July of 2024), the project may fall into default with its lenders foreclosing.

At the end of February, when GER sent a “termination notice” to Vineyard Wind (which is located around 15 miles south of both the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.), based on past due payments of $360 million, Moller’s company wasted little time in going to court for a “temporary restraining order” to keep GER on the job. And this was despite Vineyard Wind describing the 72 replaced turbine blades as being “so poorly made that they were beyond repair.”

Vineyard Wind argues that GER owes them $853 million due to the blade disaster, and if they stopped working, the project would be done for. And so on April 17, a superior court judge agreed, giving Vineyard Wind what it was asking for. GE Renewables, despite its “poor performance,” must remain on the job.

Unlike other contract disputes, however, this one involves a whole lot more than the bickering of a bunch of major corporations. That’s because the “poorly made” 70-ton turbine blade from GE’s Canadian plant, which disintegrated at the height of the 2024 summer season, caused pieces of fiberglass, foam, and plastic to wash ashore, closing some Massachusetts beaches and leaving behind an unknown toxic legacy.

But what this litigation, and Moller’s dramatic testimony, should bring to light is the absence of any known financial security for removal of this and other projects, making a “wind farm graveyard” at some point a very real possibility.

Deficient performance and even worse turbine blades

Vineyard Wind doesn’t give GE Renewables much of a job performance review. If it were a Google rating, it would be “no stars, cannot recommend.”

As stated in its complaint against the company, “the bonding in some of the original blades was so deficient that the blades had to be repaired in place before they could be removed so that they did not collapse into the water.”

The complaint goes on to say that GER personnel “negligently” performed their work, and this “deficient performance” has “been poor and behind schedule at every phase” with the “incredibly poor performance of GER” causing “catastrophic damage.”

The catastrophe Vineyard Wind is referring to occurred back in July 2024, when a 351-foot-long Vineyard Wind blade fell apart and sent its cargo-ship load of toxic junk into the ocean off southeastern New England, causing significant amounts of debris to wash up on beaches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

At that time, however, the public was not told that an incompetent company was installing “poorly made” and “deficient” wind turbine blades, but that such events are “highly unusual and rare,” something proven to be far and away from the truth (more on that in a minute).

But as far as putting up the collateral as required by the Code of Federal Regulations to ensure the availability of hundreds of millions of dollars required to either remove the project from the water at the end of its working life or should it fail for any reason prematurely, that is something put aside for later. As in a decade-and-a-half later.

As requested by Vineyard Wind way back in 2017, and again in 2021, the company would rather “defer” its “financial assurance” for decommissioning until year 15 of its operations.

In June of 2021, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approved that request, saying at the time that Vineyard Wind showed several “risk-reduction factors” that would allow for such a deferment, an important one being “the use of proven wind turbine technology.”

What that even means isn’t clear, but one thing is: Vineyard Wind apparently knew that GE Renewables was doing a piss-poor job by installing “deficient” blades that – fingers crossed – would keep on spinning, all while trying to reassure the public that its blade failure was an out-of-the-ordinary occurrence.

BOEM concluded in a 2021 letter to the company that “these risk-reduction factors, along with our review of the Project’s projected revenue and costs, demonstrate that deferring the decommissioning financial assurance requirement until 15 years after construction does not expose the U.S. Government to undue risk.”

Considering how Vineyard Wind’s CEO describes its current predicament and dependence on GER, perhaps it’s the environment, marine life, and coastal residents and visitors who are at such “undue risk.”

Other offshore wind projects, including Revolution Wind, Atlantic Shores, and South Fork Wind, have also been gifted with this special money-saving “departure” from regulations.

“Wild-West conditions”

It’s a poorly kept industry secret that power generated by wind, both on and offshore, has a robust history of blade failure.

Statistically speaking, the company GCube, whose web page describes them as “renewable energy insurance experts,” hasn’t provided any data on turbine blade failures since 2014, making assorted news reports the only way to find out about them. At that time, however, GCube reported 700,000 blades in operation with a failure rate of 3,800 incidents a year.

Where updated data may be hiding was a question asked in a 2023 report put out by The Turbine Group, a research collective, titled The Toxic Wings. The secrecy involved is due in part, the authors said, to “the fact that the wind turbine industry guarantees confidentiality to its buyers and users.

“We know of no other industry that (has) been allowed such ‘Wild West’ conditions ever,” the report noted, describing wind energy as an “unproven technology…without a scientific basis for the overall scope of consequences” to our health, safety, and the environment.

For example, as reported by The Oregonian, in February of 2022 at Portland’s Biglow Canyon onshore wind farm, one of the turbine’s blades was described as having “launched into the night.

“No one saw it. No one heard it. But it was evidently a violent affair.

“The skinny blade, as tall as an 11-story building and weighing more than four Toyota Camrys, soared the full length of a football field. It plowed a furrow four feet deep in the wheat stubble where it eventually landed.”

That same year at sea, Orsted requested “no sail zones” that spanned three countries when both the rotor and blades were dispatched from its turbine at its Anholt wind area in Denmark.

Blades have fallen, been “torn off” and simply soared through the air all over the world, including “crashing down” in the town of North Findlay, Ohio, in 2024.

And just recently, on April 22, the Drumlins Park onshore wind project in Ireland was “temporarily shut down ‘as a precaution’” when a giant blade, called the “largest onshore turbine model,” became mysteriously disabled, with most of the blade hanging down from a broken section.

That blade was manufactured by the same company accused of “incredibly poor performance” by Vineyard Wind, GE Renewables (since renamed GE Vernova).

Truth be told, the general public has no real knowledge of the financial solvency of these (mostly foreign) wind companies that are filling our maritime environment with many hundreds of massive turbines and miles upon miles of trenched underwater cables.

And if we go by what Vineyard Wind head Moller testifies to, they can be upended at any time, potentially leaving our seascape littered with wind junk and no plan or dollars to clean up the mess.