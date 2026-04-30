Badditives

Badditives

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Tim Smith's avatar
Tim Smith
1d

Living close to New Bedford and the staging site for the wind farm, it's now a ghost site, all that remained was one large crane and a few turbine blades but everything else is gone, can you say took the money and ran!

The only green in the Greenwashed New Deal is the greenbacks flowing into the fake LLC'S that will go bankrupt and disappear when the subsidies run out leaving behind the environmental damage done for generations yet to be born.

Thank you for another truthful article, well done!

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1 reply by Linda Bonvie
Constance Gee's avatar
Constance Gee
1d

Highly informative piece, Linda. Thank you. BOEM was and still is criminally derelict in its duty. I'd hoped things might change for the better under Burgum, but it appears the same career bureaucrats that were in on this under Biden still run the place.

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