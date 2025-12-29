Badditives
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Offshore Wind
Food Additives
Thanks!
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Mass Killing of Micro-Marine Life by Sunrise Wind-- a ‘Violation that Will Accrue Anew Each Day’
A lawsuit by the group Green Oceans seeks to stop the massacre on a massive scale of the smallest creatures in the sea.
Mar 29
•
Linda Bonvie
28
14
10
Experts Admit to a 'We Don’t Know’ Moment as Several Endangered Blue Whales Are Seen for the First Time off Southern New England in the…
The consensus is that the whales found the area to be a “perfect” feeding ground. Could that be because we're already changing the air and ocean…
Mar 18
•
Linda Bonvie
14
16
6
Right Whale Found Dead on Barrier Island as Construction Resumes on Colossal Virginia Offshore Wind Project
February’s loss of a female of the species is a significant blow to its survival. Meanwhile, the N.J. group Save LBI has filed a lawsuit to protect the…
Mar 8
•
Linda Bonvie
24
11
9
February 2026
Breaking: Executive Order Seeks to Protect Cancer-Causing Weed Killer
Bayer gets a helping hand from the White House to keep glyphosate going, despite the chemical’s known health hazards--something many MAHA moms consider…
Feb 20
•
Linda Bonvie
13
10
5
Is a Chemical Company Liable If It Fails to Warn About Dangerous Products? Roundup Takes That Question to the Supreme Court
Bayer seizes on an opportunity to end a flood of lawsuits over the cancer-glyphosate link, even while 80 percent of Americans tested are peeing out…
Feb 17
•
Linda Bonvie
20
7
8
The Toxic Fallout from Wind Turbine Blades ‘Should Not Be Underestimated’
Recent research reveals that as blade coatings degrade, they leach thousands of tons of noxious metals into the water -- and your seafood.
Feb 9
•
Linda Bonvie
20
6
8
Construction Resumes on Offshore Wind Projects Halted over Security Concerns
All five operations off New England, New York, and Virginia have continued, but Nantucket-based 'ACK For Whales' has filed a new lawsuit against…
Feb 4
•
Linda Bonvie
17
7
4
January 2026
Offshore Wind Companies Sue Feds, Claiming the Whole Radar Issue Is a Shocker to Them
Meanwhile, the U.S. Government states it intends to withhold access to classified information from all parties but the court.
Jan 9
•
Linda Bonvie
14
7
3
December 2025
Judge Directs Feds to Inform Court Whether They Will Share ‘Classified Information’ with Dominion Energy by New Year’s Eve
UPDATE: Judge Jamar Walker cancels Monday's hearing, telling the government to provide all confidential information that “informed the decision to issue…
Dec 29, 2025
•
Linda Bonvie
17
13
6
Is It News or Is It Propaganda? Part Two
When it comes to MSG, the food-additive cabal appears to have gotten the entire mainstream-media realm under its direction.
Dec 27, 2025
•
Linda Bonvie
16
11
3
Construction on Five Offshore Wind Projects Paused for 90 Days over Security Concerns
The issue of radar interference, known about for decades, halts the nearly completed building of turbines from New England to Virginia. But what comes…
Dec 23, 2025
•
Linda Bonvie
20
6
3
What Exactly is Campbell’s Chicken Soup Made From?
Ex-VP claims it’s “chicken that came from a 3-D printer.”
Dec 3, 2025
•
Linda Bonvie
16
6
4
© 2026 Linda Bonvie
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts